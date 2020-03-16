BREAKING | UFC cancels next three events

Despite doing its very best to keep things running amid the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UFC has reportedly elected to “indefinitely postpone” its next three events: shows originally scheduled for London, Columbus and Portland.

Michael Carroll was first to report this news, citing an email from UFC President Dana White to all company employees.

“This weekend’s UFC event, as well as 3/28 and 4/11, have been indefinitely postponed per an email from Dana White to all UFC employees.

“Dana has praised the efforts of all employees for working so hard to constantly make it happen everywhere and every time. But, with the current state of affairs, it’s simply impossible.

“The UFC also offers support to any employee and/or family member who may require medical support in the coming weeks/months. Positive email tbh.”

The UFC’s next show was originally expected to go down this Saturday in London, England. Amid growing concerns surrounding the pandemic, most of the card was canceled, but the UFC reportedly hoped to assemble a short-notice card somewhere on US soil this Saturday. That plan is no more.

The promotion’s next show beyond that was scheduled to go down in Columbus, Ohio on March 28. That card was to be followed by a show in Portland, Oregon on April 11. Both of these cards were expected to be relocated to the new UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, but have now been nixed in the face of this global health crisis.

At present, it’s not clear what the future holds for the stacked UFC 249 card, scheduled for April 18 in Brooklyn, New York, but the outlook is not good.

The UFC was one of the last sports organizations in the world still attempting to operate under growing restrictions and risks associated with COVID-19. We can now add it to the list of organizations closing up shop to combat the spread of the pandemic.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/16/2020.