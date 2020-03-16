Max Holloway urges UFC fans to take coronavirus outbreak seriously: “This isn’t (a fight) we want to take into deep waters”

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway sent a message to fans on Monday, urging them to take the coronavirus threat seriously.

The UFC on Monday announced it has canceled the next three cards it had scheduled in London, Columbus, and Portland (later Las Vegas) due to the coronavirus outbreak which has ravaged the globe. The UFC held its event in Brasilia this past weekend in defiance of what other pro sports leagues have done, but ultimately the UFC had no choice but to pull the plus on its next three events despite the fighters wanting to compete. While many fighters are upset the fights were scrapped, Holloway believes it’s the right call.

Holloway believes the UFC made the correct decision in calling off the fights. In an Instagram post on Monday, Holloway pleaded with UFC fans to take the fight against the coronavirus seriously and to make sure we protect those most vulnerable. Check out Holloway’s message below.

I don’t think there’s a doc out there who would say COVID-19 is more dangerous than fighting for a living. I’m not afraid of it to be honest. It’s like the flu but 10x more deadly. So what? I put myself in more danger every day. So for anybody else who feels that way I agree

⁣

But I also learned it’s not about me. I can carry it. I can have no symptoms like Donovan Mitchell. Then I can give it to my grandma and maybe she doesn’t beat it. Then what? All my UFC title belts ain’t gonna make me tough enough to deal with that responsibility.⁣

⁣

Hawaii doesn’t have that many hospital beds… If just a few hundred elderly need to be in ICU for treatment then what? What happens then when Sista Moki gets in a car accident and the ICU is already full? I don’t know. Nobody does and we don’t want to find out.⁣

⁣

This isn’t about most of us who could get it and beat it. It’s about the people who won’t beat it so we gotta make sure we do our part to protect them. Take the social distancing seriously. Pretend you already have it. Distance yourself to protect others AND yourself.⁣

⁣

I know when the govt says “prepare but don’t panic” that basically screams panic. I get it. But none of us need 48 rolls of toilet paper… So if you know someone who may need supplies, we need to help them and share. But also remember we could already have it and not know, so be VERY careful?⁣”

⁣

And if you see me in the store, smile, point to the ground if you one banga, but we don’t need to take photos. Most people who go to the store in normal times probably only interact with one or two strangers. When I go anywhere I have hundreds of interactions, a lot of people come up to me. I’m a magnet for viruses. It’s not good for your loved ones health for you to interact with me now.

⁣

I promise when this is all over my team will do meet and greets so everyone who wants a photo or autograph can get one, so don’t worry you will not be missing your chance.

⁣

This isn’t practice. This is a fight. You guys know me. I love to take fights into deep waters. This isn’t one we want to take into deep waters. The quicker we can slow the spread the quicker we get back to normal.