Breaking! The Korean Superboy set to return at UFC Busan

One of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster, “The Korean Superboy” Doo Ho Choi is set to return later this year at UFC Busan. But while he was rumored to fight rival Cub Swanson in a rematch, he has been given a different opponent.

The UFC announced late Wednesday night that The Korean Superboy will take on Canadian Charles Jourdain at UFC on ESPN+ 23, which takes place December 21 at Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea.

Here’s what the UFC announced.

The matchup comes as a bit of a surprise as Choi was rumored to be fighting Cub Swanson in a rematch. Both men asked for the fight, and fans seemed to be intrigued by a potential rematch of the 2016 MMA “Fight of the Year.” The problem is that Swanson was injured during his fight at UFC Tampa against Kron Gracie, and won’t be able to fight until 2020.

The UFC wanted to keep The Korean Superboy on the UFC Busan card and so they needed to find another opponent. That man will be “Air” Jourdain.

The Korean Superboy hasn’t fought since a January 2018 TKO loss to Jeremy Stephens, and before that he lost a decision to Swanson at UFC 206. But he remains a fan favorite due to his exciting fighting style win, lose, or draw. Overall he holds a 3-2 record in the UFC with the aforementioned losses and TKO wins over Thiago Tavares, Sam Sicilia and Juan Puig. His overall MMA record is 14-3.

Jourdain has only fought once in the UFC, losing a decision to Desmond Green earlier this year at UFC Rochester. He is a former champion in the TKO organization in Quebec but he is still looking to collect his first win inside the Octagon. He holds a 9-2 record in MMA.

