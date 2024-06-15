Rodtang, Denis Puric squash beef after heated match at ONE 167

In an unexpected twist, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Denis Puric have chosen to bury the hatchet by playing a game of soccer.

This heartwarming gesture came after their intense catchweight kickboxing bout at ONE 167 on Prime Video last Friday, June 7, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena.

The buildup to their highly anticipated clash was anything but amicable. Both men engaged in a heated war of words, setting the stage for an explosive encounter.

When the bell rang at the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, neither held back. The two warriors put forth a striking showcase that kept fans on the edge of their seats for three rounds.

In the end, Rodtang emerged victorious, claiming a unanimous decision against Puric.

Yet, the story did not end with the final bell. Demonstrating the respect that often underlies even the fiercest rivalries, Rodtang and Puric decided to let bygones be bygones.

On Instagram, Puric expressed gratitude toward the Thai megastar.

“I had a wonderful [time] with Rodtang and his wife’s family today. We played football, talked, drank tea, and shared food. Today was truly one of the best days of my life. Thank you again, brother, for this wonderful experience and hospitality,” he said.

“I will remember this day for the rest of my life. Today, we become brothers for life. Until we meet again, my friend.”