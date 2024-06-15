Mikey Musumeci wary of Kade Ruotolo’s size advantage ahead of “really exciting” bout at ONE 168: Denver

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 15, 2024

Mikey Musumeci is entering the toughest test of his career with a steely determination that leaves no room for complacency.

Mikey Musumeci

“Darth Rigatoni” will move up three weight classes higher at ONE 168: Denver to challenge Kade Ruotolo for the ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title. This premium live event is set to take place at the Ball Arena on September 6.

The reigning flyweight submission grappling king is fully aware of the uphill battle he faces against Ruotolo.

Rather than altering his body drastically to match Ruotolo’s 170-pound frame, Musumeci is concentrating on enhancing his existing strengths while making some strategic adjustments.

“For me, it’s not about putting on weight. It’s about just feeling as strong as I could be, right? I’m afraid if I get too heavy, I’ll lose cardio and gas out in the first minute, especially because Kade has the best cardio,” he said.

However, this doesn’t mean he’s neglecting the physical aspect entirely. Musumeci plans to add some muscle before the epic showdown in Denver.

“I’ll definitely probably stay lighter, and maybe if I can, I’ll try to put on another five pounds of muscle. I feel like that would be a reasonable number, 10 pounds max,” he shared.

“I was trying, for this match, to eat more protein, so that helped me get a little heavier. So maybe another five pounds, if that.”

Mikey Musumeci expects exciting encounter against Kade Ruotolo

Mikey Musumeci is coming off a revenge victory over Gabriel Sousa in a bantamweight submission grappling rematch at ONE 167 on Prime Video last week.

There, he defeated his Brazilian rival with a rare calf slicer, avenging his 2021 defeat outside of ONE Championship.

Despite the impressive win, the New Jersey native is not an athlete who rests on his laurels.

Kade Ruotolo is celebrated for his revolutionary grappling techniques, and Musumeci knows he will have his hands full at ONE 168: Denver.

“I always ask to train with him, so why not just do it in front of a lot of people,” he said. “It will be really exciting, you know? But also the energy we have with each other, so respectful.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Mikey Musumeci ONE Championship

Related

Rodtang and Denis Puric

Rodtang, Denis Puric squash beef after heated match at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 15, 2024
Chatri Sityodtong
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong targets Tawanchai-Nattawut III for Atlanta

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 13, 2024

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is hinting at the possibility of a trilogy bout between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and “Smokin” Jo Nattawut.

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Mikey Musumeci reflects on emotional win over Gabriel Sousa: "It was just more about me finally shutting him up"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 12, 2024

Mikey Musumeci’s victory over Gabriel Sousa in their rematch at ONE 167 on Prime Video last Friday, June 7, stood out as a defining chapter in his storied career.

Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship

Denice Zamboanga calls for interim title shot after ONE 167 win

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 11, 2024

For Denice Zamboanga, waiting idly on the sidelines is not an option.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
ONE Championship

Rodtang wants Takeru next following triumphant return at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 11, 2024

Rodtang Jitmuangnon now wants to revisit unfinished business with Takeru Segawa.

Kade Ruotolo

Kade Ruotolo finds himself in the crosshairs of a Filipino MMA legend

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 10, 2024
Kade Ruotolo
ONE Championship

After MMA debut win, Kade Ruotolo promises return to all-encompassing sport: “I had so much fun”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 10, 2024

Following his triumphant MMA debut at ONE 167 on Prime Video, Kade Ruotolo is contemplating his next steps in the sport.

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Three stars take home $50,000 performance bonuses at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 9, 2024

Three athletes stood out with their performances at ONE 167 on Prime Video on Friday, June 7, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena, and that earned them some extra cash.

Danny Kingad
ONE Championship

Danny Kingad accepts Reece McLaren’s callout: “I’m ready anytime”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 9, 2024

Danny Kingad has made it abundantly clear he has no qualms about running it back with Reece McLaren.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong
ONE Championship

Sitthichai fights to give family better life: “It motivates me to succeed”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 7, 2024

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong acknowledges he is stepping into the twilight of his illustrious career.