Mikey Musumeci wary of Kade Ruotolo’s size advantage ahead of “really exciting” bout at ONE 168: Denver

Mikey Musumeci is entering the toughest test of his career with a steely determination that leaves no room for complacency.

“Darth Rigatoni” will move up three weight classes higher at ONE 168: Denver to challenge Kade Ruotolo for the ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title. This premium live event is set to take place at the Ball Arena on September 6.

The reigning flyweight submission grappling king is fully aware of the uphill battle he faces against Ruotolo.

Rather than altering his body drastically to match Ruotolo’s 170-pound frame, Musumeci is concentrating on enhancing his existing strengths while making some strategic adjustments.

“For me, it’s not about putting on weight. It’s about just feeling as strong as I could be, right? I’m afraid if I get too heavy, I’ll lose cardio and gas out in the first minute, especially because Kade has the best cardio,” he said.

However, this doesn’t mean he’s neglecting the physical aspect entirely. Musumeci plans to add some muscle before the epic showdown in Denver.

“I’ll definitely probably stay lighter, and maybe if I can, I’ll try to put on another five pounds of muscle. I feel like that would be a reasonable number, 10 pounds max,” he shared.

“I was trying, for this match, to eat more protein, so that helped me get a little heavier. So maybe another five pounds, if that.”