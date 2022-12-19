Bobby Green reacts following knockout loss against Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 66: “I thought I was f*cking dominating”

Bobby Green has given his thoughts following his knockout defeat at the hands of Drew Dober last weekend.

Many fans were expecting Bobby Green vs Drew Dober to be a fantastic lightweight affair at UFC Vegas 66. Ultimately, that’s what we got through almost two rounds at the UFC APEX.

Green appeared to be doing pretty well throughout the course of the contest. In the eyes of many, he was the one most likely to secure a finish.

They both received Fight of the Night honours but in truth, Green probably would’ve much preferred to get his hand raised.

Dober’s chin was what seemed to get him through with the eventual end coming from some nasty left shots that appeared to knock Green out cold.

The two were amicable after the bout and on his Instagram story, Bobby couldn’t help but voice his disappointment.

Drew Dober vs Bobby Green 🔥pic.twitter.com/VYo7Py22Ar — MMA Fire 2.0 (@FireMMAVids) December 18, 2022

“It f*cking sucks,” Green said. “Sometimes sh*t f*cking happens. I went out there and done my thing, I thought I was f*cking dominating, I thought everything was going smooth, and sh*t f*cking happens. I can’t be mad at anybody but myself. Drew Dober, you’re an awesome f*cking guy. Sorry if I let you guys down. This is my art. Hopefully you liked it, and I didn’t let you down.”

Green looks forward

“I will be back soon,” Green said. “Probably sooner than you think.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

At the age of 36, Bobby Green is still one of the most exciting lightweight fighters out there. Based on what he’s said, we should expect to see him get back in the Octagon in early 2023.

What did you think about Drew Dober’s win over Bobby Green? How many more fights will Green have before leaving the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments, BJPENN Nation!