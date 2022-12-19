Nate Diaz claps back after Conor McGregor challenges him to fight for the Power Slap title, ‘Notorious’ responds

Nate Diaz has laughed off a Power Slap League challenge from Conor McGregor as their war of words continues.

It’s no secret that Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor don’t like one another. After all, the two went to war twice back in 2016 – splitting the series 1-1. Since then, one of the biggest talking points in mixed martial arts has been their potential trilogy fight.

It’s something that the world wants to see, regardless of how they’ve performed since then. Both men clearly want it and they’re willing to do anything to make it happen.

Diaz, however, is no longer under the UFC umbrella after leaving as a free agent earlier this year.

It’s created quite a stir time and time again on social media whenever these two have decided to trade verbal blows. Which, as we know, has happened quite often.

The most recent development was McGregor suggesting the two should meet in the Power Slap League. In response to the idea, Diaz had the following to say (tweets had not been deleted when this was posted).

Got you back with concussions. Real smacks. https://t.co/sTEoMXXQLn — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 19, 2022

If submissions weren’t allowed

I knocked you out way faster than Floyd did 😴 pic.twitter.com/yy66rBsXFi — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 19, 2022

Diaz: “I already beat you at that game too @TheNotoriousMMA @danawhite”

McGregor: “Got you back with concussions. Real smacks.”

Diaz vs McGregor – all over again

Diaz: “If submissions weren’t allowed. I knocked you out way faster than Floyd did”

It’s not at all unthinkable that this fight will happen. In fact, regardless of what environment it’s in, we’d argue it’s actually inevitable.

The big problem is going to be whether or not either man wants it to take place in the UFC. If it does, expect it to break every single record imaginable.

Do you think we will see Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor 3 before either man walks away from combat sports for good?