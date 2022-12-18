Drew Dober on UFC Vegas 66 KO win over Bobby Green: “It was difficult”

Drew Dober pulled off a scintillating finish over Bobby Green, but it wasn’t easy.

Dober and Green shared the Octagon this past Saturday inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The lightweight tilt was featured on the main card of UFC Vegas 66. This was an exciting fight that ended with Dober scoring the second-round knockout win. This one earned “Fight of the Night” honors.

During the UFC Vegas 66 post-fight press conference, Dober reflected on the fight when speaking to media members (via MMAJunkie).

“It was difficult. I don’t know if you saw, but Bobby is one hell of a fighter,” Dober told MMA Junkie and other reporters during a post-fight news conference at the UFC Apex. “All that charisma, that finesse, that creativity, man, he’s so unique. And it was hard to deal with. People said he was quick, and he was in fact.”

Dober admitted that he was taken aback by the trash-talking of Green, but ultimately, he was able to put it by the wayside.

“That talking, it definitely kind of bothers you a bit,” Dober said. “I can’t run my mouth as well as he can, but it was truly something special and everything that I looked forward to. …

“I think a knockout win with Bobby Green is something special, but it’s in the long line of many special moments in this career.”

With the victory over Green, Dober improves his pro MMA record to 26-11, 1 NC. He is now riding a three-fight winning streak. He hasn’t been defeated since June 2021.