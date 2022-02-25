Bobby Green blasts “f*****g boring” Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC Vegas 49: “I fall asleep watching his fights”

Bobby Green is not a fan of Islam Makhachev’s style.

Green is set to face Makhachev in the main event of UFC Vegas 49 on Saturday night. Green stepped up on short notice to face Makhachev at a 160lbs catchweight fight. “King” just fought at UFC 271 on February 12 and although he thinks Makhachev is a tough test he admits this is a fight he doesn’t think will be entertaining. Instead, he says the Dagestani fighter is boring and isn’t entertaining.

“Is he championship material? He’s been really downplaying me, and I’m going to keep it 100 for you, he’s a good opponent. He’s been on this win-streak,” Green said at media day. “He is championship material if you’re talking about wins if you’re talking about just wins. But I feel like when it comes to this MMA stuff, it’s what product you’re selling… We’re all selling something, and the public is going to buy the best thing they can find.

“With Islam, he does what he does. But to be honest, it’s kind of boring. Even if he’s getting finishes, it’s still been boring. So my whole thing is entertainment, excitement. He can be championship material, but it’s just f*****g boring,” Green continued. “Nobody wants to see it. Nobody cares. I fall asleep watching his fights, then it’s, ‘Oh, there’s the finish.’ They can show a bunch of finishes and it’s cool, but it was sleeping and boring and it’s lackluster. For some of these guys, it’s just a match.”

Bobby Green is known for being a boxer and wanting to engage in striking fights so it shouldn’t be a surprise to see him think wrestlers like Makhachev is boring. However, there is no doubt that Makhachev’s style is effective as he is on a winning streak and could be fighting for the belt next time out.

Do you agree with Bobby Green that Islam Makhachev is a boring fighter?