Jorge Masvidal alleges Colby Covington used to get emotional over internet hate: “He would read comments and cry”

Jorge Masvidal has thrown an allegation towards Colby Covington ahead of their fight.

The friends-turned-rivals are set to clash next month at UFC 272. The two were extremely close for years, even living as roommates on one occasion. However, years later, they couldn’t be further apart. They’re now set to fight in a PPV headliner next month.

With the two knowing each other so well, they’ve thrown many personal insults toward one another. Jorge Masvidal has now added to the hate, as he’s alleging that his former friend used to cry at online comments.

Speaking on a Q/A on his Rumble account, ‘Gamebred’ was asked a question about Covington’s insecurity. He alleged that his teammate would get very upset over internet hate. He also threw in a little jab about Covington having herpes, and that’s why he wears glasses.

“He used to f*cking read comments and ball up and start to cry. In his interviews at first when he was nice and would just wrestle guys, and was like ‘I just want to win’. People would just s*it on him left and right, like saying he’s boring and quit the sport. I had to mentor him, but you can’t get upset about what somebody that you don’t know says.” – said Jorge Masvidal on a Rumble live stream.

Masvidal continues, “He can’t take that criticism… He truly breaks, he tries to hide it but he’s a s*itty poker player so you can see it. He gets nervous and mad and he gets mad herpes so he has to wear glasses. His herpes breaks out and it’s f*cking disgusting. That’s why he wears glasses in indoor places, it’s crazy right. F*cking pig.”

What do you make of Jorge Masvidal’s trash talk against Colby Covington? Who are you picking in their UFC 272 headlining bout?