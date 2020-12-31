Betting odds released for Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov

The opening betting odds have been released for the upcoming heavyweight bout between top contenders Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov.

Overeem vs. Volkov is set as the five-round headliner of a UFC Fight Night card that is scheduled to take place on February 6. Overeem and Volkov are two of the top-10 heavyweights on the UFC roster and the winner of this bout will put themselves in a prime position to contend for the UFC heavyweight title by the end of 2021. Ahead of this upcoming bout, the oddsmakers have released the betting odds for the match. Check out the opening betting odds for Overeem vs. Volkov (via BestFightOdds).

UFC Odds

Alistair Overeem -125

Alexander Volkov +105

Overeem opened as a -125 betting favorite. That means a $125 bet would win you $100. As for Volkov, he opened as a +105 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $105. Considering it’s a heavyweight fight where there is more variance and both men possess knockout power, the close odds make sense. But given Overeem’s recent form, don’t be surprised if this opening line gets bet higher.

Overeem (47-18, 1 NC) is the No. 5 ranked heavyweight in the UFC. At age 40, Overeem is still competing at the highest level of the sport. He’s won four of his last five fights overall, including back-to-back knockout wins over Augusto Sakai and Walt Harris over his last two fights. Overeem has said that he’s making one final run for the UFC heavyweight title in 2021, and a win over Volkov would be huge for him.

Volkov (32-8) is the No. 6 ranked heavyweight in the UFC. The 32-year-old Russian holds an impressive 6-2 overall record in the UFC. He is coming off of a knockout win over the aforementioned Harris, bouncing back from a decision loss to Curtis Blaydes earlier in the year. In a crowded heavyweight division, a win over an elite talent like Overeem could be what it takes to get Volkov into the upper echelon of the division.

Who is your money on, Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov?