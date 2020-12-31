Coach: Rob Font staying ready in case anything happens to Petr Yan or Aljamain Sterling

Rob Font is now a top-five bantamweight and he plans on staying ready for the upcoming title fight.

At UFC Vegas 17, Font picked up the biggest win of his career as he knocked out Marlon Moraes in the first round. For his head coach, Tyson Chartier, he says the win over Moraes is a big one for Font’s confidence and silencing the doubters.

“He is the team captain. He’s the first fighter I was the head coach for and his first day in MMA practice I was with,” Chartier said to BJPENN.com. “I got him his first amateur fight and cornered him for every fight. He put the belief in me to be his head coach. I knew he was capable of this. I knew he could beat Munhoz and Assuncao, it sounds easy to say, but Rob has learned valuable lessons. He showed that against Marlon as he didn’t get overwhelmed, stuck to his plan, and didn’t lose focus.”

Now, with the win, Rob Font is in the drivers’ seat to get a top-ranked opponent. He also plans on staying ready for some upcoming bantamweight fights. In January, Pedro Munhoz battles Jimmie Rivera, and early in 2021, Petr Yan will defend his belt against Aljamain Sterling.

According to Chartier, they believe there is a chance Font can be the backup for the bantamweight title fight.

“We will see what happens but all we can control right now is to be ready for any of these fights to fall out. If we don’t get pro-actively booked we will get reactively booked,” Chartier explained. “With COVID, there is a chance Rob could fight for the belt in February if something happens to Aljamain. We are staying ready for that fight, we are also ready to jump in on Fight Island against Jimmie Rivera or Pedro Munhoz. 100 percent he could be fighting for the belt in 2021.”

For now, both Tyson Chartier and Rob Font are helping Calvin Kattar prepare for his upcoming fight against Max Holloway.

What do you think should be next for Rob Font?