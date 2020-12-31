Dana White: “In a perfect world” we make Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2 after UFC 257

Dana White is still holding out hope he can book the rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

At UFC 229, Nurmagomedov and McGregor had their highly-anticipated fight with Nurmagomedov winning by fourth-round submission. However, it was a massive fight, and it broke the UFC’s record for the most pay-per-views of all-time.

Since the fight ended, immediately many fans wanted to see the rematch, and still do despite Nurmagomedov being retired.

“When I fly out there, Khabib is going to be there, too. So, I’m going to meet with Khabib while I’m there,” Dana White said on SHOUT! The Buffalo Football podcast on NYup. “In a perfect world, if Conor wins this fight, I would love to see the rematch with him and Khabib. It’s the biggest fight that can be made, and it’s the fight that makes sense.”

Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 257 against Dustin Poirier. It’s a very intriguing rematch and according to White, if the Irishman wins, they will try and book the rematch with Nurmagomedov.

McGregor has not fought since he TKO’d Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246. It was his return to the sport after he was submitted by Nurmagomedov. He also holds wins over Eddie Alvarez, Jose Aldo, Max Holloway, and Chad Mendes among others.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 to defend his lightweight title. Before that, he also submitted Poirier and McGregor to defend his lightweight strap. Following the win over Gaethje, “The Eagle” retired from the sport and whether or not he will even return is still uncertain at this point.

If Nurmagomedov does return in 2021 and fights McGregor it would be the biggest fight of the year and one of the biggest ever.

Do you think the UFC will book Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2?