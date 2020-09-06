Austin Vanderford tests positive for COVID-19

Bellator middleweight contender Austin Vanderford, the husband of Bare Knuckle FC star Paige VanZant, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Vanderford announced the positive test for the coronavirus on his social media. The undefeated middleweight also said that this is his second positive test for COVID-19. You can take a look below at Vanderford’s statement about his positive test via his Instagram.

Unfortunately I won’t be able to compete for @bellatormma next weekend. I tested positive for COVID (a second time now). To say it’s a bummer is a serious understatement. But I’m going to rest up and recover now. I’ll be ready to go ASAP. Stay healthy and safe.

Vanderford (9-0) is an undefeated middleweight prospect in Bellator. He has won all three of his fights in the promotion since being signed in 2019, defeating Cody Jones, Joseph Creer, and Grachik Bozinyan in Bellator. Vanderford was also a competitor on season two of Dana White’s Contender Series. He defeated Angelo Trevino via second-round submission but White declined to offer him a contract. He then signed with Bellator instead.

With Vanderford a member of the Bellator roster, many figured that his wife VanZant would sign there as a free agent after leaving the UFC. However, VanZant surprised the entire MMA community she decided to sign with Bare Knuckle FC instead. Reports suggest that VanZant was offered a big-money deal with BKFC, so it makes sense that she took the highest bid available if that’s the case. Depending on how VanZant fares in BKFC, there’s always the possibility she could join her husband in Bellator at some point in the future.

Vanderford was set to fight Daniel Madrid at Bellator 246, which takes place Friday, September 11. With Vanderford out, Madrid will now take on Pat Casey instead.

