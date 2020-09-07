Nick Diaz targeting return to UFC in 2021, successfully completes test weight cut

UFC welterweight superstar Nick Diaz is targeting a return to the UFC in 2021 and on Sunday successfully completed a test weight cut.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani spoke to Diaz’s manager Kevin Mubenga, who confirmed that Diaz is “100 percent” planning on fighting again and is targeting a return to the Octagon in 2021. Additionally, Diaz successfully completed a test weight cut, his first weight cut in over four years. Helwani also shared a video of Diaz following his test cut, adding that “The Stockton Bad Boy” weighs in the 175lbs – 165lbs range.

This is Nick Diaz earlier today. He weighs in the 175-165 pound range, per his manager Kevin Mubenga.

He just completed a 14-week diet and training regimen. This is the first time he cuts weight in approximately four years, Mubenga said. Diaz wanted to do a test cut because … pic.twitter.com/5A8EvyLeUn — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 7, 2020

… he is keeping a close eye on the big welterweight fights coming up. He is “100%” planning on fighting again, per Mubenga, and is targeting an early 2021 return. (📽 @elfrogito) — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 7, 2020

Diaz has not fought since January 2015 when he fought Anderson Silva to a No Contest in the main event of UFC 183. Diaz actually lost a unanimous decision that night but it was overturned to a No Contest after Silva tested positive for PEDs. Diaz also tested positive for marijuana in that fight and was suspended. Prior to the Silva fight, Diaz’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss to Georges St. Pierre at UFC 158 in March 2013. His last win came in October 2011 when he defeated BJ Penn via unanimous decision at UFC 137.

Diaz has been rumored to make a comeback to MMA several years now and has even been connected to a fight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235, which ultimately never materialized. Masvidal later fought his brother Nate Diaz at UFC 244 and won the fight via TKO. The two are now set to rematch at a UFC event in January 2021.

Although Nick Diaz hasn’t won a fight in nearly nine years, he is still one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts and his return to the Octagon is sure to be a massive pay-per-view event for the UFC. He is one of the most popular fighters to ever step into the Octagon, and although he hasn’t fought in over five years, there is still an appetite from MMA fans to watch Diaz step into the Octagon again at age 37.

Who do you want to see Nick Diaz fight in his return to the UFC?