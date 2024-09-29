Kayla Harrison expects UFC 307 backup role if needed: “If I have to step in on short notice and fight, I will”

By Fernando Quiles - September 29, 2024

Kayla Harrison will stay ready in case she’s called upon to serve as a backup for the UFC 307 co-main event.

Kayla Harrison

Raquel Pennington is scheduled to put the women’s bantamweight title at stake against Julianna Pena on October 5th. On that same card, Harrison is set to collide with Ketlen Vieira.

While Harrison might be booked, she’s also operating under the idea that she will be called upon if something goes awry ahead of the UFC 307 co-headliner.

RELATED: KAYLA HARRISON ADMITS ONE CONCERN IF JULIANNA PENA REGAINS UFC WORLD TITLE

Kayla Harrison Expects UFC 307 Backup Role Despite Booking

MMAFighting.com recently spoke to Kayla Harrison. The former PFL champion said that she expects to be chosen for a backup role to the UFC 307 co-main event.

“That’s what I heard,” Harrison told MMA Fighting about serving as the backup for the co-main event. “I mean that’s what I’m planning. My mindset is Ketlen Vieira, whoop her ass and be prepared for the unknown.

“If I have to step in on short notice and fight, I will, absolutely. One thousand percent. On 30 seconds’ notice I will step [in]. Even after I fight Ketlen, if someone gets hurt in the back, I will still fight that fight.”

Harrison had a successful UFC debut back in April. She turned in a one-sided submission victory over former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm at UFC 300.

Vieira hasn’t seen action inside the Octagon since July 2023. She earned a unanimous decision win over Pannie Kianzad. It was a bounce back win for Vieira, who had previously dropped a split decision to Raquel Pennington.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on the UFC 307 card. We’ll also be bringing you live coverage of the event on fight night. So, be sure to keep it locked on our homepage throughout fight week.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

MMA News

Related

Renato Moicano vs Benoit Saint Denis UFC Paris

Renato Moicano urges Paddy Pimblett to avoid fighting him following UFC Paris: "I'm going to hurt you"

Fernando Quiles - September 29, 2024
Brendan Allen and Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Brendan Allen fires back at Dricus Du Plessis over "loser" comments following UFC Paris

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

It did not take long for Brendan Allen to respond to reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili takes aim at prior opponents Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo and Sean O'Malley, vows to "smash" Umar Nurmagomedov

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili took aim at a number of his previous opponents on Saturday afternoon, this while vowing to “smash” Umar Nurmagomedov.

Fares Ziam, UFC Paris, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Paris Bonus Report: Fares Ziam one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

The Octagon returned to France for today’s UFC Paris event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis.

Renato Moicano, Benoit Saint Denis, UFC Paris, Pros react, UFC
Renato Moicano

Pros react after Renato Moicano stops Benoit Saint Denis at UFC Paris

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a key lightweight bout featuring Benoit Saint Denis taking on Renato Moicano.

Renato Moicano, UFC Paris, Benoit Saint Denis, UFC, Results

UFC Paris Results: Renato Moicano TKO's Benoit Saint Denis (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024
Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Paris, Brendan Allen, UFC
Nassourdine Imavov

Pros react after Nassourdine Imavov defeats Brendan Allen at UFC Paris

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

Today’s UFC Paris event was co-headlined by a key middleweight bout featuring Brendan Allen taking on Nassourdine Imavov.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Vegas 85, Results, UFC
Nassourdine Imavov

UFC Paris Results: Nassourdine Imavov defeats Brendan Allen (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Paris results, including the co-main event between Brendan Allen and Nassourdine Imavov.

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor, UFC, Boxing
Jake Paul

Video | Jake Paul mocks Conor McGregor with powder-faced impression

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

Jake Paul couldn’t refrain from taking aim at Conor McGregor following the Irishman’s recent live stream appearance.

UFC Paris, Moicano vs. Saint Denis, UFC, Results
Renato Moicano

UFC Paris: 'Moicano vs. Saint Denis' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

The Octagon returns to France for today’s UFC Paris event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis.