Kayla Harrison expects UFC 307 backup role if needed: “If I have to step in on short notice and fight, I will”

Kayla Harrison Expects UFC 307 Backup Role Despite Booking

MMAFighting.com recently spoke to Kayla Harrison. The former PFL champion said that she expects to be chosen for a backup role to the UFC 307 co-main event.

“That’s what I heard,” Harrison told MMA Fighting about serving as the backup for the co-main event. “I mean that’s what I’m planning. My mindset is Ketlen Vieira, whoop her ass and be prepared for the unknown.

“If I have to step in on short notice and fight, I will, absolutely. One thousand percent. On 30 seconds’ notice I will step [in]. Even after I fight Ketlen, if someone gets hurt in the back, I will still fight that fight.”

Harrison had a successful UFC debut back in April. She turned in a one-sided submission victory over former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm at UFC 300.

Vieira hasn’t seen action inside the Octagon since July 2023. She earned a unanimous decision win over Pannie Kianzad. It was a bounce back win for Vieira, who had previously dropped a split decision to Raquel Pennington.

