Alex Pereira criticizes Magomed Ankalaev’s fighting style: “Nobody wants to watch”

Alex Pereira doesn’t believe the UFC is too fond of Magomed Ankalaev’s fighting style. Pereira and Ankalaev have gone back and forth on who is to blame for the fact that they have yet to share the Octagon. “Poatan” has claimed that Ankalaev didn’t want to fight him at UFC 307, which the Russian strongly denies. Now, the UFC light heavyweight champion is once again stoking the flames. RELATED: MAGOMED ANKALAEV REFUTES ALEX PEREIRA’S CLAIMS OF AVOIDING UFC 307 TITLE FIGHT: “I’M GONNA MAKE YOU EAT YOUR WORDS”

Alex Pereira Slams “Boring” Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira recently spoke to Kevin Iole. During the interview, “Poatan” said that Magomed Ankalaev has done himself no favors with his fighting style (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Honestly, it’s not my fault that Ankalaev have such a boring style of fighting that nobody wants to watch, that the guys don’t want to put him in,” Pereira said. “I’m ready to fight the guy. He’s ready to fight me, so whenever they put that fight. People talk about my ground, so there’s a good chance I’m going to show everybody.”

Pereira’s main focus is on Khalil Rountree at the moment. The two will collide with the 205-pound gold at stake. The title fight takes place on October 5th and it’ll headline UFC 307.

Ankalaev also has a dance partner locked up. He will go one-on-one with Aleksandar Rakić on the UFC 308 card on October 26th. If Ankalaev can win in convincing fashion, then he will likely be next for the winner of Pereira vs. Rountree.

Those who believe Ankalaev can give Pereira problems point out the Russian’s grappling. Time will tell if both men can take care of business to set to stage for their showdown.

BJPenn.com will be providing live coverage of UFC 307 on Saturday night. Join us for results and video highlights.