Pros react after Renato Moicano stops Benoit Saint Denis at UFC Paris

Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a key lightweight bout featuring Benoit Saint Denis taking on Renato Moicano.

Saint Denis (13-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Dustin Poirier at March’s UFC 299 event. That setback had snapped a five-fight winning streak for the Frenchman, who had previously earned consecutive stoppage wins over Niklas Stolze, Gabriel Miranda, Ismael Bonfim, Thiago Moises and Matt Frevola.

Meanwhile, Renato Moicano (20-5-1 MMA) had entered today’s event headliner in France sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a second-round TKO victory over Jalin Turner this past April at UFC 300. Prior to that, the 35-year-old Brazilian had scored wins over Brad Riddell and Drew Dober respectively.

Today’s UFC Paris main event resulted in a brutal one-sided showing. Renato Moicano was able to get the fight to the ground in the opening seconds of the first round and proceeded to batter Benoit Saint Denis with a plethora of punches and elbows (see those here). Somehow, ‘BSD’ was able to survive the onslaught and make it out of Round 1. While many expected Moicano to move in for the kill early in Round 2, that didn’t prove to be the case. Instead, the Frenchman was able to mount some decent offense, this while fending off the Brazilian’s takedown attempts. However, at the end of the second round the doctor was asked to come in and check on Saint Denis. Upon his review, the fight was waved off as ‘BSD’ could no longer see.

Official UFC Paris Results: Renato Moicano def. Benoit Saint Denis via TKO (eye injury) at 5:00 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Saint Denis vs. Moicano’ below:

Money Monicano ain’t playing any games — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 28, 2024

I called this on my podcast #TheWeekyScraps. I think Moicano’s grappling is much better than BSD. Respectfully of course. This fight might be over soon #UFCParis @JamahalH @naz_mma — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 28, 2024

Gotta be a 10-8 Money Moicano whoa — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) September 28, 2024

This isn’t looking good. BSD will need to rely on his hands. If his kicking game keeps getting caught like RD 1 this fight is over this round. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 28, 2024

What % chance do you give Benoit St. Denis to win this fight following that first round? 🤔 #UFCParis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 28, 2024

Moicano’s shoulder is out I think. What a warrior! — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) September 28, 2024

Moicano making a mistake by allowing St Denis to stay on this fight to start the second round — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) September 28, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Renato Moicano defeating Benoit Saint Denis at UFC Paris:

Renato sounds like he’s from Brazil and Brooklyn at the same time — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 28, 2024

But smarter and well read. 😂😂 https://t.co/8UmRRpyIVw — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) September 28, 2024

Who would you like to see Renato Moicano fight next following his TKO victory over Benoit Saint Denis this evening in France?