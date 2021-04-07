Ben Askren says Jorge Masvidal “looks like a dope” for supporting Jake Paul

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren says that rival Jorge Masvidal “looks like a dope” for supporting his upcoming boxing opponent Jake Paul.

Askren is set to take on Paul in a boxing match on Triller on April 17. As part of his training camp, Paul brought in Masvidal to help train with him for Askren. As well, Masvidal made a guest appearance during the recent Triller press conference when Paul called him up on FaceTime. These two have been going back-and-forth on social media as of late, arguing about the famous flying knee about UFC 239. It’s still one of the most incredible highlight-reel finishes we have ever seen in mixed martial arts. Even though it was two years ago, there isn’t a day that goes by that Masvidal or fans don’t remind him of the flying knee.

Speaking to James Lynch of Fanatics View, Askren said that fans aren’t liking what Masvidal is doing by supporting Paul. According to “Funky,” he finds it annoying that Masvidal keeps bringing up the knee because he’s already accepted the loss himself.

"People aren't digging it … he just looks like a dope" Ben Askren (@Benaskren) on Jorge Masvidal supporting Jake Paul ahead of their Apr. 17 boxing match @triller Full interview via @fanaticsview https://t.co/YjasVj8pXS pic.twitter.com/ik6pPVgb4A — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) April 7, 2021

“People aren’t digging it whatsoever. He just looks like a dope. He really, really, really does. So yeah, I don’t know what he’s doing, I don’t get it. I think it’s annoying. I have no issue with the fact that I got beat by a knee. Hey, it’s part of my life, I live it, I’m not embarrassed by it. I’m not ashamed like Jake is that he got beat up by his brother (Logan),” Askren said.

It will be interesting to see what happens on April 17 when Askren fights Paul. It’s Askren’s first pro boxing match, while for Paul it’s the first legitimate combat sports athlete he’s fought. Either way, don’t expect Masvidal to ever let go of the flying knee on Askren.

Do you think we will ever see a rematch between Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal?