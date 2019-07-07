Dana White: I think Luke Rockhold should talk about hanging it up

UFC president Dana White would like to see Luke Rockhold call it quits after his recent knockout loss.

On the main card of UFC 239, Rockhold made his light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz. The former UFC middleweight champion was finished in the second round via knockout. Rockhold has now lost three of his last four bouts by way of knockout.

During the UFC 239 post-fight press conference, White gave an injury update on Rockhold and expressed his belief that the former middleweight king should retire:

“I think Luke Rockhold should talk about hanging it up. He broke his jaw tonight. So that’s a second broken jaw, he’s been knocked out viciously a few times here, shin is all banged up. He had to have a skin graft and all kinds of stuff. It’s just he’s had a good career, he’s been a great fighter. I’d like to see him hang it up. And he’s got another career that he’s actually doing well at. Everybody’s a f*cking model right? ‘I’m a model, I’m a model.’ That guy’s actually modeling for Ralph Lauren so good for him.”

Rockhold’s last victory was back in Sept. 2017, earning a TKO win over David Branch. Rockhold has been plagued by injuries. He admitted last year that dealing with his leg injury was a “nightmare” and even went as far as to say he was “misguided” by doctors.

Do you think Luke Rockhold should consider retiring following his UFC 239 loss?