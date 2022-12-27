Derek Brunson seemingly walks back retirement talk: “4 fights in 2023 LFG”

UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson is planning on being active next year.

The 38-year-old has been out of action since his showdown with Jared Cannonier at UFC 271 in February. For his part, the latter was coming off a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in August 2021. For the middleweight clash in February, there were some high stakes.

Prior to the bout, the promotion revealed the winner would face then-middleweight champion Israel Adesanya next. Brunson was previously knocked out by ‘The Last Stylebender’ in 2018 at UFC 230 and was hoping to get a rematch.

At UFC 271, the MMA Lab product scored a second-round knockout win. Along with that, Cannonier snapped Brunson’s five-fight winning streak. The wrestler had previously defeated names such as Darren Till, Kevin Holland, and Edmen Shahbazyan.

Following the defeat, Brunson was slated to face Jack Hermansson at UFC Orlando earlier this month. Sadly, he was forced to withdraw due to an unspecified injury and was replaced by Roman Dolidze. The Georgian fighter wound up finishing ‘The Joker’ on short notice.

Since pulling out of his fight earlier this month, Derek Brunson has been quiet as to a return. However, we know that when he does indeed return to the cage, it’ll be the first of four times he competes in 2023. On Twitter, Brunson revealed his plans for his busy schedule next year.

4 fights in 2023 LFG . Where should we start ! 😤👱🏾‍♂️ — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 27, 2022

Prior to the defeat to Jared Cannonier, Derek Brunson revealed his plans to retire after he defeats ‘The Killa Gorilla’, and Israel Adesanya. It appears that his defeat changed plans earlier this year, and he’s now planning for a busy 2023 to get back on track.

