Aspen Ladd releases statement after botched weight cut, claims opponent called off the fight

Aspen Ladd (9-1 MMA) has released a statement after she failed to make weight for tomorrow night’s UFC Vegas 38 event.

Ladd was slated to collide with Macy Chiasson (7-1 MMA) on the main card of tomorrow night’s Fight Night event in Nevada. However, the MMA Gold product failed to make the 136lbs weight limit and the fight was ultimately called off.

Aspen Ladd was seen shaking on the scale today, in what many deemed to be a very “scary” situation. The 26-year-old American addressed her weight miss and the fight cancellation in a recent post on Instagram.

“Fight is off. Again. All my fault. Straight up started my period 2 days back and made this cut absolutely miserable. Did the best I could, hit 137, the scale situation was a mess because the last thing I wanted was to bleed in front of the media. The fight wasn’t pulled, my opponent then decided she would rather not go through with it, as is her right. I’m going to get slammed regardless, so let it begin.”

As noted above, Aspen Ladd claims that her UFC Vegas 38 fight was not cancelled due to her health or the weight miss, but because Macy Chiasson did not want to go through with it.

It is well document that women have a harder time trying to cut weight when compared to men. Given the timing of Ladd’s cycle, we will give her the benefit of the doubt on today’s weight miss.

UFC Vegas 38 is headlined by a light heavyweight contest featuring Johnny Walker taking on Thiago Santos. The co-main event features a middleweight bout between Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukuas.

