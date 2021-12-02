Aspen Ladd calls out Miesha Tate after announcing her return to bantamweight: “Let’s go handle this like adults”

Aspen Ladd wants to settle the score with Miesha Tate now that she’s announced her return to the bantamweight division.

In the last few months, Miesha Tate has been fairly critical of fellow UFC fighter Aspen Ladd. It began when Tate spoke about Ladd’s issues with cutting weight, before the former champion doubled down on her criticism by bringing up the fact that Ladd is in a relationship with Jim West, her coach, after West hit back at Tate for her weigh-in remarks.

“It is, from my experience, generally problematic when a female fighter, especially younger, starts dating a coach,” she said. “The more the age difference, the more they become, sort of, hooks in, claws deep, and they start to feel like they can rule your life. And that can happen even outside of fighting, but when you add that kind of dynamic to it as well, it can just be such an ugly situation. So I think it’s something we should definitely have conversations about, make people a little more aware that it doesn’t have to be that way.”

In response, and after her unsuccessful shift up to featherweight, Ladd has made it crystal clear that she wants to get in there against Tate and settle this once and for all.

“I think she’s definitely stirred the pot quite a bit,” Ladd said. “We all have life experiences, right? But without knowing what’s happened to another person, you can’t just apply, like, your triggers and what’s wrong with you to them. She has a tendency to see the world through what’s happened to her in the past. I don’t want to talk s**t, but I definitely want that fight. You said some things; let’s go handle this like adults here.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

