Justin Watson responds to assault allegations from former UFC champion Nicco Montano

Justin Watson has responded after being accused of assaulting former UFC champion Nicco Montano.

Yesterday afternoon Montano took to Instagram where she accused Watson of committing acts of violence which included stomping and kicking.

“Tonight Justin Watson stood on my neck and stomped my face in then kept kicking me and shoving my hair into his fist and the corner of the bed frame. I got away for a second to run down the hall (naked) screaming for my life as he tried to drag me back by my hair. Luckily someone from the hotel heard my screams and came to my rescue. I’m stuck in Texas, not knowing where he is and scared.”

Nicco Montano continued:

“I’m in the hospital and I’m sooooo lucky to have the technique and strength that I have to have defended myself.”

This morning Nicco Montano returned to social media where she provided the following update for her fans:

“I’m doing ok everyone. Thanks for the love.”

Shortly thereafter the accused, Justin Watson, replied to a post on Instagram insinuating that Montano had been hospitalized as a result of his attack.

“Always two sides to a story y’all and trust me Nicco and the rest of the world should probably sober up.”

Nicco Montano (4-3 MMA) was released by the UFC back in August, this after she missed weight for her scheduled fight with Wu Yanan on July 31.

The 32-year-old had recently revealed her plans of making a return to combat sports in the featherweight division (see that here).

