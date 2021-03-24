Antonio Tarver out of Frank Mir boxing fight due to Georgia commission not clearing him

Antonio Tarver will not be boxing Frank Mir on April 17.

Tarver, the former light heavyweight and cruiserweight champion, was set to fight for the first time since 2015. However, according to ESPN, Tarver, 52, did not meet the requirements to compete put forth by the Georgia Athletic & Entertainment Commission, per commission executive director Matt Woodruff.

According to the report, Woodruff says that Tarver was not approved for a license based on a state bylaw having to do with his age. The Georgia code states that anyone 50 years or older must have participated in at least 10 pro fights in the immediately preceding 10 years, “including at least four professional matches or contests of boxing in the immediately preceding four years.”

Tarver has competed against the likes of Roy Jones Jr., Bernard Hopkins, and Glen Johnson. He also beat Roy Jones Jr. in two out of their three meetings.

Although Mir will not be fighting Tarver, according to the report the new opponent is targeted to be former IBF cruiserweight champion, Steve Cunningham.

Cunningham’s last fight was a decision loss to Andrew Tabiti in 2017, he did beat Felipe Romero in the fight before. He also competed against Antonio Tarver where he fought him to a draw in 2015. He also suffered a KO loss to Tyson Fury in 2013.

Frank Mir is 19-13 in MMA and was known for his standup when he was in his prime. The now 41-year-old has knockout wins over Mirko Cro Cop, Bigfoot Silva, Todd Duffee, and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira among others. However, that was in MMA when he could use knees, elbows, and kicks. So, how he would do in boxing is uncertain but it will be interesting to see him compete in boxing.

As of right now, Frank Mir vs. Steve Cunningham is not official but looks like it will be after Antonio Tarver wasn’t cleared.

