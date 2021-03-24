Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou is on the cusp of “global superstardom”

Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou can become the UFC’s next big superstar.

In the main event of UFC 260, Ngannou is set to rematch Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title. In the first fight, Ngannou came up short as he said he was too young and inexperienced for the fight.

Ahead of the rematch, Ngannou switched camps and thus believes he has a much better chance of beating Miocic this time around. If he does, Cormier believes Ngannou would become as big of a star as Brock Lesnar was.

“Brock Lesnar was the last (heavyweight champion) that truly captured the imagination of the entire sports world, a guy that everybody just wanted to see,” Cormier said of Francis Ngannou on DC & Helwani. “With Francis’ fighting style, if he can become the champ, everybody is gonna tune in because he’s so massive.”

Not only would Francis Ngannou be a massive star if he became the champ, but Cormier believes Ngannou would be a global superstar if he then goes out and beats Jon Jones next.

“I believe that Francis Ngannou is standing at the doorstep of just global superstardom, and man, it’s so intriguing,” Cormier saud. “Could you imagine if Francis wins against Stipe and then Francis fights Jon Jones and wins, what type of star this man would be?”

Cormier certainly has a point as Ngannou is already a star due to his KO power and him becoming champ would only add to that.

Francis Ngannou enters his title fight riding a four-fight winning streak with all wins coming by first-round knockout. He last fought back last May at UFC 249 where he KO’d Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 20 seconds. During the run, he also knocked out Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and Curtis Blaydes after dropping a decision to Derrick Lewis in the fight after the first Miocic bout.

Do you think Francis Ngannou can become a superstar?