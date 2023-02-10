PFL CEO “excited” about the conversations they are having with Francis Ngannou: “We believe we’re the perfect fit”

PFL CEO Peter Murray says talks with free agent heavyweight Francis Ngannou are going well as he believes they are the perfect fit.

It was recently announced that Ngannou was released from his UFC deal, and he could sign with whoever he wanted to. Immediately, many thought he would go to boxing and try and secure a fight against Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder, but Murray says PFL is in solid discussions with Ngannou.

“We’re excited about Francis and the conversations that are taking place,” PFL boss Murray told Insider. “His next chapter is going to be bright, as will the PFLs. We believe we’re the perfect fit for Ngannou.

Whether or not Ngannou will actually sign with PFL is to be seen. But, if he does, perhaps it will be in the Superfight PPV division which Jake Paul has also signed to where the fighters get a 50/50 split.

“As you guys know, I have been trying to increase fighter pay for all fighters worldwide. With the launch of this new PFL Super Fight division, our fighters will be receiving 50% of the revenue. Yes, you heard that correctly. A true 50/50 partnership with fighters that still allows them to be individual,” Paul said in his video announcing the PFL Superfight division.

Francis Ngannou (17-3) defended his heavyweight title last time out in January 2022 with a decision win over Ciryl Gane. He had never lost his heavyweight title in the cage but was stripped when he was released from the UFC. To win the title, he knocked out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March 2021. In his career, Ngannou holds notable wins over Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Cain Velasquez, Curtis Blaydes, twice, and Alistair Overeem among others.

