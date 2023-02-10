Nate Diaz scolds “pussy” Dustin Poirier for dodging a real fighter: “When sh*t got hit you bitched out of the fight”

Former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz fired many shots at Dustin Poirier earlier today.

The Stockton native has been out of action since submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 last September. However, as the story goes, Diaz was never supposed to face ‘El Cucuy’ that night. He was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev in the five-round headliner.

However, ‘Borz’ badly missed weight prior to the bout, leading it to be scrapped. Ultimately, the promotion settled on Ferguson as the late replacement, as he was already scheduled to face Li Jingliang at the event. However, Dustin Poirier was reportedly also in the running to face Diaz.

‘The Diamond’ has long been a rival of Diaz, with the two being previously scheduled to fight at UFC 230 in 2018. However, Poirier withdrew due to injury, and they’ve been at odds ever since.

Nonetheless, Nate Diaz walked out of the UFC that night last September with a win. Actually, as he stated on Twitter, he apparently walked out with multiple victories. In a post, Diaz stated that he went 3-0 against the aforementioned Chimaev and Poirier, as well as Khabib Nurmagomedov.

For his part, Dustin Poirier responded to his longtime rival. The former UFC interim lightweight titleholder told Diaz to “tell the truth” regarding their matchup. The Stockton slugger quickly responded, and seemed to not care for Poirier’s response.

I’m 3-0 in the UFC against Cumshot,Kabib,and Dustin porier do to them being scared pussys.

Sleep with that 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 10, 2023

Shut ya bitchass up, tell the truth about our match up hoe https://t.co/6DxyYaoRy7 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 10, 2023

Ur a pussy like the other 2 when shit got hot u bitched out of the fight 3-0

Real fighter me vs real pussys you 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 10, 2023

As of now, Nate Diaz remains a promotional free agent, as his UFC contract expired last September. However, the former title challenger teased he could sign with RIZIN last month.

