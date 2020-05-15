Anthony Smith releases statement after brutal TKO loss to Glover Teixeira

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith released a statement following a brutal TKO loss to Glover Teixeira at UFC Jacksonville.

Smith was beaten down in devastating fashion by Teixeira for nearly 25 minutes before the referee mercifully stopped the fight in the fifth round. The stoppage was extremely controversial, as many believed the referee or the corner of Smith should have stopped the fight after the fourth round, but Smith was left to go out there for the fifth round instead.

Following the event, Smith took to his social media to release a statement about his loss. Check out what Smith wrote on Instagram.



Everyone is arguing about good stop, bad stop, bad corner, good corner…blah blah blah. I’m still winning. I’m good, and I’m exactly where i need to be, doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing. All that time spent worrying about me needs to be spent somewhere a little more productive.

While it’s good to hear that Smith says he’s doing well, it doesn’t change the fact the fight was extremely uncomfortable to watch at times. MMA fans enjoy watching competitive fights, but this was far from that. It was an utter beatdown that featured two 10-8 rounds and arguably 10-7 rounds in Teixeira’s favor, and the fight should have been stopped well before it actually was.

Since the fight happened, MMA pundits such as Chael Sonnen have come out and criticized Marc Montoya and James Krause, the cornermen for Smith, for not stopping the fight sooner. Obviously Smith has made it clear he makes no ill will to his team for not stepping in there sooner, but it doesn’t change the fact that for fans and media watching, it was an uncomfortable experience seeing a mang get beaten down the way that Smith did.

What do you think is next for Anthony Smith?