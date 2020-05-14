PHOTO | Check out how the judges were scoring Glover Teixeira vs. Anthony Smith

The scorecards for the main event fight of Glover Teixeira vs. Anthony Smith at UFC Jacksonville have been revealed.

Judges’ scorecards have become an especially hot topic of conversation in recent months, especially after close title fights like Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes, Yoel Romero vs. Israel Adesanya, and Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Damon Martin of MMA Fighting has obtained the official judges’ scorecards for Teixeira and Smith’s fight on social media.

Here’s the Glover Teixeira vs. Anthony Smith scorecard. Teixeira scored 10-8 rounds from all three judges in Rounds 3 and 4. #UFCJAX pic.twitter.com/oqeZqnw6jL — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) May 14, 2020

All the judges scored the first round 9-10 in favor of Smith. In the second round, the judges unanimously scored the bout in favor of Teixeira with 10-9. In both the third and fourth round, the judges all agreed on scoring and gave Teixeira to 10-8 rounds. There was a slight difference in the ruling of the final round. Judge Christopher Lee scored the round a very rare 10-7 for Teixeira whilst David Tirelli and Salvatore D’Amato scored the round 10-8, but all judges scored in favor of the Brazilian once again. All the judges seemed to be on the same page, but the fight didn’t go down to a decision as Teixeira hammered out the fifth-round TKO win.

During the action, “Lionheart” could be heard telling his corner that his “teeth were falling out” as a result of his opponent’s strikes. This was later confirmed and Smith was immediately rushed to hospital after the fight. Teixeira even apologized to his opponent during the fight for administering such punishment.

Teixeira now finds himself back in the middle of UFC light heavyweight title contention alongside Dominick Reyes, Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos. With a previous loss against the light heavyweight champ already under his belt, it will be interesting to see who is first in line to face Jon Jones for the title.

Do you agree with the judges’ scores for Glover Teixeira vs. Anthony Smith?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/14/2020.