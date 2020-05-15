Jon Jones doubles down on Francis Ngannou callout: “I’m going to win this fight”

It appears that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is dead serious about moving up to heavyweight to fight Francis Ngannou.

On Friday morning, Jones took to Instagram to double down on his call for a fight with the Cameroonian-French knockout artist, referring to it as a “modern day David and Goliath” matchup.

“Modern day David and Goliath,” Jones wrote. “Everybody in the UFC has punching power, very few men have ever hit me clean. I’m going to win this fight.”

Jones has been teasing a fight with Ngannou for several days.

Who would you guys consider the quicker and more technical striker Thiago Santos or Francis? If you guys think I wouldn’t take this fight you’re insane. I have absolutely nothing else to prove as a light heavyweight. I’d love that big money fight right around now. Send the deal — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

“Who would you guys consider the quicker and more technical striker Thiago Santos or Francis?” Jones wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “If you guys think I wouldn’t take this fight you’re insane. I have absolutely nothing else to prove as a light heavyweight. I’d love that big money fight right around now. Send the deal.”

Ngannou swiftly responded to this initial callout from Jones, assuring he’d accept the fight for the right offer.

If you think you can handle my technique level that’s fine 🤷‍♂️ but I agree with you that you don’t have anything to prove in LHW division and that this should be for bags 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 https://t.co/PtD04F3aSl — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 14, 2020

“If you think you can handle my technique level that’s fine but I agree with you that you don’t have anything to prove in LHW division and that this should be for bags,” Ngannou wrote.

With both parties in agreement, Jon Jones, widely regarded as the best fighter of all time, finally seems ready to move up to heavyweight.

“Well there you go, both parties agree,” Jones wrote on Instagram late on Thursday. “Now let’s see if the Ufc is willing to spend the money. The battle for the baddest negro on the planet. How about I give you a chance at the throne? Let’s get it”

Do you want to see a fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou?