Anthony Smith issues statement following injury TKO win over Jimmy Crute at UFC 261

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith issued a statement following his injury TKO win over Jimmy Crute at UFC 261.

Smith came into the fight with Crute as a sizeable underdog at the sportsbooks, and the fight appeared to have the makings of a competitive bout through the first five minutes. Unfortuantely for Crute, he suffered a leg injury during the fight that led to the doctor stopping the bout at the end of the first round. It was a terrible way for the fight to end, and unfortunately it was not the only injury TKO on the card as Chris Weidman suffered a broken leg against Uriah Hall in the very next fight. It was just one of those nights.

Taking to his social media following UFC 261, Smith issued a statement about picking up his second straight win, while praising Crute and Weidman in their respective defeats.

“On the last leg of my trip home and still feeling so uplifted. Jacksonville, that walk to the octagon is the single greatest moment of my career. I’ve never felt anything like that before. You guys breathed life into me. I was truly living my best life last night. For that, I am forever grateful. I’ll never forget that walk,” Smith wrote. “@jimmycruteufc, as I said last night, you’re incredible. I wish I was half the man/competitor you are today, when I was your age. Keep your head up and your chest puffed out, kid.. you’re awesome. I look forward to our paths crossing in the gym so we can learn from each other. Lastly, to the fans and supporters, Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for giving me a few short minutes of your time to entertain you. On to the next one. Prayers and well wishes and any sort of good juju to my friend @chrisweidman. If you guys have a sec, send a few up to the big man for Chris and his family. He’s one of the good ones and really needs it right now.”

