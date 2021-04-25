UFC 261 Results: Anthony Smith defeats Jimmy Crute via TKO (Video)

A light heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Anthony Smith taking on Jimmy Crute kicks off tonight’s UFC 261 main card.

Smith (35-16 MMA) will enter tonight’s event looking to build off his impressive first round submission victory over Devin Clarke this past November. ‘Lionheart’ has gone 2-2 since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Jon Jones in his bid for the promotions light heavyweight title at UFC 235.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Crute (12-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 261 fight with Anthony Smith on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a first round knockout victory over Modestas Bukauskas this past October.

Round one begins and both Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute appear to be happy to trade strikes early. Crute is lands a pair of good low kicks but Smith is answering beautifully with a crisp jab. Another hard low kick lands for the Australian. Smith connects with a good jab. Crute counters with a big right hand over the top. ‘Lionheart’ lands a low kick and Crute drops. That appeared to injure his leg. He dives in on a takedown and gets it. Smith scrambles back up to his feet but Crute drags him back down. The horn sounds to end round one. As Crute is getting back to his feet he begins to stumble all over the place. His foot is totally gone. Apparently it is a nerve issue and so maybe he can continue. Never mind, the doctor just called it off.

Official UFC 261 Result: Anthony Smith def. Jimmy Crute via TKO at 5:00 of Round 1

