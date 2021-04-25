Betting odds released for rematch between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori at UFC 263

The betting odds have been released for the rematch between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and rival Marvin Vettori at UFC 263.

Adesanya and Vettori first met in 2018 with Adesanya winning a split decision in what was one of his toughest fights at middleweight during his UFC career. After a failed attempt at moving up in weight and taking on UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz last month, Adesanya will return back to 185lbs for his next title defense against Vettori. Although we thought that former champion Robert Whittaker would have been next in line to fight Adesanya in a rematch between the two rivals, the UFC decided to go with Vettori instead because the promotion has a date to fill on June 12 and Whittaker couldn’t take it.

With UFC 263 coming up soon and Adesanya vs. Vettori now official, the sportsbooks have released the opening odds for the fight. Take a look at them below (via BestFightOdds).

UFC 263 Odds

Israel Adesanya -235

Marvin Vettori +200

Adesanya opened up as a -235 betting favorite, meaning a $235 bet would win you $100. As for Vettori, he opened up as a +200 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $200. It should be noted that the first time these two fought, Adesanya closed as a -270 betting favorite, with the comeback on Vettori at +190. These new odds for the rematch show Adesanya the respect of being the champion while also giving Vettori the respect he deserves as a legitimate contender who has shown tremendous improvements as of late. Though Adesanya is the clear favorite to win this fight, don’t count out Vettori.

UFC 263: Adesnaya vs. Vettori 2 is set to take place on June 12 at a location yet-to-be-determined, with Arizona as one of the frontrunners to host this upcoming pay-per-view.

Who is your money on in the rematch between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori at UFC 263?