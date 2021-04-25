Dustin Poirier suggests Conor McGregor trilogy take place at 170lbs

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier suggested that his trilogy fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 264 be contested at welterweight.

Poirier and McGregor have fought twice in the past. The first time these two met was at UFC 178 in September 2014, and McGregor won that fight via first-round knockout at 145lbs. The two rivals then rematched in January 2021 at UFC 257, and this time Poirier won the fight by knockout in a lightweight bout. The two are now scheduled to meet at UFC 264 on July 10 in what is likely a No. 1 contender bout in the UFC lightweight division. However, it appears as though there’s a chance this fight could take place at 170 instead.

On Sunday morning, McGregor took to his social media to suggest that after he beats Poirier at 155lbs, he will move up to 170lbs and take on Kamaru Usman later this year. After seeing what McGregor wrote on his Twitter, Poirier took to his social media and responded by suggesting that their third fight take place in the welterweight division.

Lets do it at 170lbs. 3 fights 3 different weight classes — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 25, 2021

Lets do it at 170lbs. 3 fights 3 different weight classes

If this did happen, it would be a first in UFC history as no trilogy fights have ever taken place in a third weight class. Generally, most rematches take place in the same weight class, so the fact that Poirier and McGregor have fought in two different weight classes so far is already rare. But if they went in there and fought at welterweight for their third fight, it would be history making as the two rivals would compete at three different weight classes, which would make the third meeting between the two even more intriguing.

Do you want the trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor to take place at welterweight or should the fight be contested at lightweight?