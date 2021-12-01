Anthony Smith explains why “it would suck” to see Aleksandar Rakic rewarded with a fight against Jan Blachowicz

Anthony Smith has explained why he’d be upset to see Aleksandar Rakic get a fight against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Last year, Aleksandar Rakic defeated Anthony Smith via unanimous decision to edge one step closer towards a shot at the light heavyweight crown. Since then he’s also beaten Thiago Santos whereas Smith has gone on a strong run of finishing Devin Clark, Jimmy Crute and Ryan Spann to vault back into title contention.

With recent rumours suggesting that Rakic could be given an opportunity to take on the division’s former king Jan Blachowicz, “Lionheart” has taken the chance to speak out against the potential booking.

“I’m afraid because I’m indifferent [about who I fight next], I’m going to get left out in the cold,” Smith said. “It would be a real sh*tty deal if Jiri Prochazka gets the title shot and then Rakic and Blachowicz fight each other and that kind of leaves me sitting out with my hands out.”

“I know for a fact he’s turned down several fights since his last fight with Thiago Santos,” Smith said. “It would be super unfortunate if Rakic gets to sit around and turn down the fights he doesn’t like and gets the biggest fight available in the division. That would hurt my feelings, to be honest with you, especially being a guy that takes every single fight offered and the ones that nobody wants.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

