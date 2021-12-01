Tony Ferguson unloads on Khamzat Chimaev for claims that he represents the USA

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson has lashed out at Khamzat Chimaev after “Borz” claimed he represents the United States.

With losses to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush in his last three outings, it’s safe to say that Tony Ferguson is losing ground in the lightweight division. However, while he may not be a title contender right now, nobody can deny that “El Cucuy” is one of the most passionate fighters on the UFC roster.

So, it only makes sense for him to get wound up on social media when he feels like he’s been wronged – especially when the troll is rising star Khamzat Chimaev.

you do not represent USA i represent USA 🇺🇸 you represent cowardice ⚰️ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 30, 2021

While Chimaev may be from Chechnya, he predominantly represents Sweden when competing inside the Octagon after immigrating there at the age of 18. Tony Ferguson, on the other hand, has always been proud of his Mexican-American heritage and displays that every single time he steps into the cage.

Given the weight disparity between the two, though, we can’t imagine we’ll see this showdown anytime soon.

Will Khamzat Chimaev end up having a more impressive UFC career than Tony Ferguson when all is said and done? Let us know your thoughts on this strange rivalry down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!