Anthony Smith explains how Conor McGregor has gone “way too far” with his social media antics

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith explained how superstar Conor McGregor has gone “way too far” with his social media antics.

McGregor has been taking to his social media as of late to make numerous vulgar comments about the likes of Dustin Poirier, Daniel Cormier, and Michael Bisping, plus of course all the things he said about Khabib Nurmagomedov in the past. It’s gotten to the point where his UFC peers, like Smith, are getting tired of his antics. Speaking to LowKickMMA’s James Lynch, Smith explained why McGregor has gone “way too far.”

“I can’t handle the tweeting stuff. I didn’t like it when he was attacking Khabib (Nurmagomedov) and his family and his religion and the personal stuff. Me and Luke Rockhold have gone back-and-forth several times and neither one of us has ever attacked each other personally. Even Jon (Jones) and I, I mean, it got a little personal but it hasn’t really crossed over to like, too much. He’s made some jokes and he thinks he’s funny and whatever. but it’s never gotten to that point where we were attacking each other’s families,” Smith said (h/t LowKickMMA.com).

“With Conor it’s just, it’s too far, it’s way too far. Take all this fighting bullsh*t out of the picture, like people get shot for a lot less than that just walking down the street, I don’t know. Maybe I just grew up different. Maybe I’ve grown up different and I’ve seen some crazier sh*t… Like I’m just so shocked that he (McGregor) has the balls to (do this). Like I don’t understand why you feel so free to say things like that, like is he really that untouchable and really just feels like he’s just free to say what he wants? Maybe, I guess he’s got a bunch of security around him. There’s some people that you can’t talk like that about. It’s just weird to me.”

