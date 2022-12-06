Queen’s District Attorney’s Office dismisses brass knuckles charge against former UFC champion Israel Adesanya

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya got a victory in the courtroom today.

‘The Last Stylebender’ is fresh off his return at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden last month. Standing opposite the-then champion was a familiar foe, Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ previously defeated Adesanya twice in kickboxing, and was 3-0 in the octagon to earn the title bid.

During their middleweight title fight last month in New York, the Brazilian made it 3-0 in the series. Trailing on the scorecards heading into the fifth and final round, Pereira scored a stunning comeback victory. While Adesanya voiced his displeasure with the stoppage, it was too late.

Days after the defeat, Israel Adesanya suffered yet another setback, but a legal one. As the former champion was in the airport, he was arrested for possession of brass knuckles. The weapon is banned in New York, as well as in many states in America.

However, the case quickly came to a halt, as the champion was reportedly gifted the brass knuckles by a fan. As a result, Adesanya was permitted to exit the country. His manager later gave an update, stating that the charges were dismissed.

Now, the charges have finally been officially dismissed. As first reported by TMZ Sports, Adesanya has had his brass knuckles charges dismissed by the Queen’s District Attorney’s Office. While they have been dismissed, the announcement comes with a bit of a catch.

As of now, the case isn’t active. However, if Adesanya encounters any legal trouble in the next six months, the charges can be re-brought against him. However, if he stays out of trouble, the case will be fully dismissed.

Currently, Israel Adesanya has yet to announce his return. However, he is expected to rematch Alex Pereira in his next outing. For his part, the Brazilian has instead shown interest in a clash with Khamzat Chimaev.

What do you make of this news? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!