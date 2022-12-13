Anthony Joshua weighs in on his chances in MMA against the UFC heavyweight division

It’s safe to say Anthony Joshua will not be making a move into mixed martial arts anytime soon.

In recent years, combat sports fans have witnessed some blockbuster crossover fights. Most notably, Conor McGregor when swapping the cage for the ropes to face Floyd Mayweather in 2017. The most recent high-profile boxer to try their hand at MMA as of late was Claressa Shields under the PFL in 2021.

Although a dip in form, Joshua has been the golden boy of boxing in the United Kingdom for many years. As a baby-faced amateur, Joshua attained an Olympic Gold medal in 2012, then carried the momentum into the pro ranks, becoming a two-time heavyweight world championships.

With an impressive resume behind him in boxing, the 33-year-old feels his boxing success would be of little help if he were to transition into MMA. That being said, the former two-time heavyweight champion knows nobody from the UFC has the ability to beat him in his own sport.

Boxer Anthony Joshua weighs up his chances in MMA

When asked how he would fair against the elites of the UFC in an interview with GQ, Joshua responded, “I would get my a** kicked.

“All credit to them guys, but it’s not my profession and I’m going to respect them guys who have spent years putting in time, training, grappling, wrestling, stand-up, takedown, submissions.

“It’s like them coming over to boxing, I know I would smoke them as well.”

Joshua then explained his very slender experience in one discipline of mixed martial arts.

“I did try judo when I was younger,” Joshua said. “It was very challenging and when you’re 10-12 the last thing you want to be doing is getting flipped in the air and landing on your head, so I stopped.” Quotes via talkSPORT Joshua’s full focus is on snapping his two-fight skid to Oleksandr Usyk. The heavyweight boxer is riding two back-to-back losses for the first time in his career.

There is no opponent pencilled in for Joshua as it stands. However, it’s been revealed he will return in March or April of 2023.

According to Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, Dillian Whyte looks to be the next man to take on ‘AJ’.