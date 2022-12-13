Dana White reacts after Darren Till suffers third straight loss at UFC 282

Dana White has reacted after Darren Till suffered his third straight loss at last weekend’s UFC 282 event.

It was Darren Till (18-5 MMA) vs Dricus Du Plessis (18-2 MMA) last Saturday night, December 10th in a middleweight bout in Las Vegas. The middleweight battle saw Du Plessis finishing Till with a rear-naked choke in the third round.

It would be ‘The Gorilla’s’ third loss in a row in the Octagon. The 29 year old previously lost to Derek Brunson (23-8 MMA) in September of 2021 and Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) in July of 2020.

Speaking at the UFC 282 post fight news conference, UFC President Dana White weighed in on Darren Till and his most recent loss (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I mean, that’s Fight of the Night, I don’t think his (Till’s) stock drops at all. If he would have went out there and got destroyed in the first round like it looked like it was gonna happen, but he did the exact opposite. He weathered that storm, stayed out of submissions, then he comes back, and you think he’s gonna win the fight.”

Continuing, White said:

“I thought it was an awesome fight. That’s why it was Fight of the Night, and I don’t think his stock dropped at all. And for Du Plessis, what an incredible win for him. I think that that slam at the end, I think that took the life out of Till. I mean, did you hear that when they hit the ground? That was brutal. I think that’s what ended the fight more than the choke.”

The entertaining back-and-forth battle between Till and Du Plessis did indeed earn Fight of Night.

Till indicated he would be taking some time off after the fight, but didn’t elaborate.

Du Plessis reacted post fight by saying:

“I just beat freaking Darren Till, how awesome is that? Hello top 10!”

‘Stillknocks’ is now in the enviable position of having won 6 fights in a row.

Apparently Dana White is not concerned about Till’s third loss in a row, but acknowledges it was an incredible win for Du Plessis.

Were you watching UFC 282? Who do you think Du Plessis will fight next?

