Anthony Johnson slams Bruce Buffer for suggesting fighters “become irrelevant” when they leave the UFC

Anthony Johnson has slammed Bruce Buffer for suggesting fighters “become irrelevant” when they leave the UFC.

The topic of fighter pay, or a lack there of, has been a hot topic in recent weeks.

Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is currently at a standoff with promotional executives over his existing contract, and boxer Jake Paul has hinted at starting a MMA fighters union.

After ‘The Predator’ made an appearance on Bruce Buffer’s podcast, the man behind the famous “it’s time” quote didn’t mince his words when discussing what he thought about leaving the UFC in favour of pastures new.

“No offence to other organisations, but you become irrelevant when you leave the UFC after a while.”

Buffer continued:

“Instead of losing in the UFC your contract is being ended in the UFC, and you fall from the Octagon down into Bellator [etc]. Let’s just hope everybody gets together [to sort out a deal].”

Buffer’s comments clearly struck a nerve with former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Johnson, who currently competes for Bellator MMA. ‘Rumble’ sounded off on the longtime voice of the Octagon with the following remarks.

“Bruce needs to stay off crack… How’s anything irrelevant when providing food and shelter for family? Oh, by the way, I got paid way more for moving to another organization.”

Anthony Johnson continued:

“Bruce has his guaranteed money so he can talk. FIGHTERS have to wait and actually entertain people when they get the chance to make some money.”

Johnson (23-6 MMA) last competed in May of 2021 where he booked a trip to the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix semifinals with a second round knockout of Jose Augusto.

‘Rumble’ was later forced to withdraw from the tournament entirely due to illness.

Are you surprised that former UFC fighter Anthony Johnson took issue with Bruce Buffer’s recent remarks about Bellator?