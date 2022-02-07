Jon Anik explains why the UFC won’t take a chance on Jake Paul like they did with CM Punk: “We just don’t need him”

Jon Anik has explained why he doesn’t believe the UFC will sign Jake Paul, in what would likely be a similar signing to CM Punk.

It’s now become fairly common for mixed martial arts fans to hear the name “Jake Paul” in every other article they read, largely because “The Problem Child” can’t stay out of the spotlight. From his diss track about Dana White to his constant fighter pay talk, the YouTuber turned pro boxer certainly knows how to market himself.

There’s been some speculation that the UFC could potentially be interested in signing him. Alas, lead commentator Jon Anik isn’t entirely convinced.

“I doubt it. I really doubt it,” Anik said.

“I just don’t think that he wants to scratch that competitive itch. I think he is legitimately passionate about boxing. CM Punk, for lack of a better example, he needed to scratch that itch. It didn’t go the way he wanted it to. It didn’t go the way he thought it would. But he needed that for his own peace of mind.”

“He seems to be a genuinely good guy in terms of some of his initiatives and his efforts to try to help the masses. That is not falling on a deaf ear with me.

“I think Dana White probably respects him enough that he engaged in any sort of back and forth with Jake Paul. But we just don’t need him.

“We are not just the MMA leader. As humbly as I can say this as a guy whose check is cut by the promotion, we are the combat sports leader right now. UFC pay-per-views have never been as anticipated as they are right now.

“So while it disappoints me that maybe we haven’t sent in the right boxer, like Jorge Masvidal to maybe humble Jake Paul a little bit, I’m happy that he’s realized millions, and I’m happy with where the UFC is. I just don’t think they need each other. But I think it has been saged the way Jake Paul has sort of leveraged mixed martial arts to his advantage.”

