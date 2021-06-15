Angela Hill vs. Tecia Torres the latest addition to UFC 265

A women’s strawweight rematch between Angela Hill and Tecia Torres is the latest addition to this summer’s UFC 265 pay-per-view event.

MMA DNL was the first to report the news of the Hill vs. Torres fight for UFC 265. This is actually a rematch after the two previously met at UFC 188 in Mexico City, Mexico in June 2015. Torres won a unanimous decision that night, and now Hill will be looking to get revenge in the rematch this summer. UFC 265 takes place on August 7 and is rumored to take place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The planned main event is set to feature UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou against Derrick Lewis in a rematch, while UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes also takes on Julianna Pena on the card.

Hill (13-9) is the No. 12 ranked women’s strawweight in the UFC. The 36-year-old American is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Ashley Yoder in her last fight that snapped a two-fight losing skid for the popular fighter. Overall, Hill has won four of her last six fights, and the two losses she had against Claudia Gadelha and Michelle Waterson were controversial split decision defeats, so she could be on a six-fight winning streak right now.

Torres (12-5) is the No. 10 ranked women’s strawweight in the UFC. The 31-year-old American has won her last two fights against Sam Hughes and Brianna Van Buren which snapped a four-fight losing skid for the longtime contender. Torres looked much improved in her last two outings and she is hoping that a win over Hill will push her closer to contender status at 115lbs. This is an important fight for both women as they both look to get closer to the title.

