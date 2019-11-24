Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff booked for early 2020 UFC event

A featherweight bout between the always exciting Andre Fili and top prospect Sodiq Yusuff has been booked for an early 2020 UFC event.

MMAjunkie.com reported that Fili vs. Yusuff is the latest addition to the January 18 card that is supposed to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, as reported earlier today, there is now growing concern that the card won’t be named UFC 246 and won’t have Conor McGregor headlining it. Either way, Fili is still expected to fight Yusuff sometime in early 2020.

On paper, Fili vs. Yusuff is a tremendous matchup between two young fighters with very exciting fighting styles. It’s a matchup that has “Fight of the Night” written all over it.

Fili (20-6) has been in the UFC since 2013 and has compiled a 8-5 overall record inside the Octagon. The 29-year-old American alternated between wins and losses for the first eight fights of his UFC career but he has really come on strong as of late with four wins in his last five fights. Fili is currently riding a nice little two-fight win streak that includes a brutal KO win over Sheymon Moraes in his last outing which earned him “Performance of the Night.” The Team Alpha Male product appears to have finally found some consistency in his career and it’s shown with some great performances inside the Octagon.

Yusuff (10-1) was signed off of Dana White’s Contender Series after beating fellow prospect Mike Davis in impressive fashion on the show. So far in the UFC, Yusuff is 3-0 including wins over Gabriel Benitez, Suman Mokhtarian and the aforementioned Moraes. The win over Mokhtarian was a first-round TKO victory that earned Yusuff a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his handiwork. The 26-year-old Nigerian is viewed by many as a future featherweight title contender, and a win over Fili would push him closer to the top-15 at 145lbs.

