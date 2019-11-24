Tyson Fury responds to Deontay Wilder: ‘Nothing more than a puncher’s chance’

Boxing heavyweight superstar Tyson Fury has responded to rival Deontay Wilder, saying he has nothing more than a puncher’s chance to beat him in a rematch.

Wilder picked up a huge KO win over Luis Ortiz on Saturday night, setting up a rematch against Fury. The two fought in December 2018 to a split draw in one of the most memorable heavyweight title fights of all time. Both men have won two fights each since then, and both are now heavily pushing for a rematch next February.

Wilder called Fury out yet again after he knocked out Ortiz, and now Fury has responded. Check out what Fury said on his Twitter on Sunday, a day after Fury knocked out Ortiz.

“Wilder has nothing more than a punchers chance vs me, I’m gonna school even more than the first fight. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #BUMCITY”

If a heavyweight title fight between Fury and Wilder is booked for February 2020 as everyone expects, it promises to be an incredible rematch after the pair fought to a split draw a year ago in what many consider an all-time epic heavyweight title fight. Their first fight was a very competitive contest that saw Fury win the majority of the rounds, but nearly get knocked out late in the fight only to ‘rise from the dead’ after a vicious knockdown. The judges controversially scored that fight a draw.

Since the first fight, Fury has picked up two wins over Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin, while Wilder has picked up wins over Ortiz and Dominic Breazeale. Both men are at the top of their game and both represent the resurgence of heavweight boxing. When they do fight each other in 2020, it promises to be one of the biggest combat sports events of the year between two showmen who both have the ability to knock out anyone with one punch.

