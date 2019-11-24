UFC 246 will take place Feb. 8 in Houston, no word of Conor McGregor return

The UFC’s official website indicates that UFC 246 will take place on February 8 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, leaving Conor McGregor’s return up in the air.

It was assumed for the last few months that UFC 246 would be the name of the January 18 pay-per-view in Las Vegas that was to feature the superstar McGregor’s return to the Octagon. Although the promotion hasn’t officially announced his return date or opponent yet, McGregor’s manager Audie Attar recently confirmed that they were deep into negotiations for a fight with Donald Cerrone. But nothing has been booked so far.

It now looks like UFC 246 may not be the name of the pay-per-view in Las Vegas, and at this point, it looks like there may not even be a show with McGregor in Vegas this January. According to the UFC’s official website, UFC 246 is actually going to be the February event in Houston, the one featuring UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones vs. challenger Dominick Reyes. Check out a screenshot from the UFC’s official website below (h/t UFC Turkey on Twitter.)

Conor McGregor’un 18 Ocak’ta Las Vegas’ta dövüşeceğini söylediği #UFC246 UFC’nin sitesine göre 8 Şubat’ta Houston’da yapılacak. Yani 18 Ocak’taki kart PPV etkinliği değil. Conor muhtemelen 18 Ocak’ta dövüşmeyecek. pic.twitter.com/kQpLLr0znK — UFC Türkiye 🇹🇷 (@UFC_Turkiye) November 24, 2019

If this is indeed the case and UFC 246 is actually the Houston card, it would lead one to believe the Las Vegas card with McGregor may not actually happen. In a recent report, MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter was quick to point out that there is a concert featuring the legendary progressive rock band Tool on January 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tool puts on an elaborate stage show and it could be difficult to so quickly transform the venue into the UFC setup for the next day.

On that note, the MGM Grand Garden Arena is potentially being considered according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. But the UFC hasn’t been there in years, and at this point, it looks like 2020 may be a second straight year where a January show was canceled. In January 2019, the UFC was forced to cancel the UFC 233 card in Anaheim, California.

Do you think the UFC will be able to get Conor McGregor’s return done for January still or do you think his return will be delayed yet again?