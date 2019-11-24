Deontay Wilder explains what makes him different than every other heavyweight

Heavyweight boxing sensation Deontay Wilder continued his reign of terror on Saturday night when he knocked out Luis Ortiz in devastating fashion. He believes that his special KO power is what makes him different than all the other heavyweights on the planet.

Speaking to Sky Sports after knocking out Ortiz in the seventh round of their rematch, Wilder explained what makes him different than every other heavyweight.

Here’s what Wilder said (h/t Bleacher Report).

Deontay Wilder looks forward to a unification bout with Tyson Fury in February 👀 (via @SkySportsBoxing)pic.twitter.com/IiD7FVSOEg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2019

“I always say these guys have to be perfect. They gotta be perfect for 12 rounds, I only have to be perfect for two seconds, and each and every time I prove that,” Wilder said.

As far as Wilder’s performance against Ortiz goes, many believe that he was actually being outboxed for the first six or so rounds and was probably down on the scorecards before he landed an incredible punch that felled his opponent in the seventh. It goes to show you that in heavyweight boxing (and heavyweight MMA) it only takes one big shot to completely change the course of a fight. Wilder has arguably the most knockout power of anyone in boxing’s heavyweight division, and the fight with Ortiz proved that once again.

Wilder is now chasing a rematch against his rival Tyson Fury. The two locked horns last December in an incredible heavyweight title fight that went the full 12 rounds before being declared a split draw when the judged were deadlocked. Wilder said after knocking out Ortiz that he is hoping to fight Fury for a second time next February. Fury has yet to respond, but he has said in the past that he, too, wants the rematch with Wilder. It’s a fight that fans, media, and both fighters want, and at this point it will just come down to getting the two men to sign the contract.

Where do you rank Deontay Wilder as far as the top heavyweights in boxing go?