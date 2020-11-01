Pros react after Uriah Hall TKO’s Anderson Silva at UFC Vegas 12

A highly anticipated middleweight bout between Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall headlined tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 event.

The former middleweight kingpin, Silva (34-10 MMA), was returning to action for the first time since UFC 237 in May of 2019, where he suffered a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier. ‘The Spider’ had gone just 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s event and had already confirmed that tonight’s bout would serve as his final fight with the UFC.

Meanwhile, Uriah Hall (15-9 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 main event with Anderson Silva on a two-fight win streak. In his most recent effort in September of 2019, ‘Primetime‘ had scored a split-decision victory over Antonio Carlos Junior.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 main event lived up to the hype as Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall engaged in a thrilling stand-up battle. ‘The Spider’ looked great in the opening couple of rounds but was eventually dropped by a right hand from Hall in round three. That seemed to turn the tide in favor of ‘Primetime’ who quickly earned a stoppage victory in round four.

Official UFC Vegas 12 Result: Uriah Hall def. Anderson Silva via TKO in Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to Hall defeating below:

But let’s not kid ourselves, he is gonna right again at some point — “Young Superstar” (@Benaskren) November 1, 2020

Will always love the spider 🕷 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 1, 2020

Sad knowing Silva’s final @ufc fight will be with no crowd. Make sure you give this man a standing ovation when it’s all done win or lose!#ufc #UFCVegas #UFCVegas13 — Devin Powell (@DevinPowellMMA) November 1, 2020

Last time we see @SpiderAnderson in the cage…what an absolute legend of the sport!! 🙏 #UFCVegas12 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 1, 2020

OK Anderson, good round one — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 1, 2020

Thank you Anderson Silva (@SpiderAnderson) for introducing millions of people to the #MMA world and inspiring many generations of upcoming fighters. You are a legend! 🙏🇧🇷 @ufc #UFCVegas12 #SpiderMan — Jairzinho 'BIGI BOY' Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) November 1, 2020

Nice seeing the fight between the two fighters that both turned me down and then accepted fighting each other. 😅#ufcvegas12 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) November 1, 2020

Hall waiting too much.

Silva waiting too much.

Same advice from both corners. Makes sense.#Vegas12 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 1, 2020

Man Hall has a nasty jab — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 1, 2020

Hope that’s the end for Anderson. He is a legend! — “Young Superstar” (@Benaskren) November 1, 2020

@SpiderAnderson thank you for everything!!! you a very special human being. You entertained and blessed the world with your greatness 🙏🏼 — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 1, 2020

@SpiderAnderson Nosso herói!!!! We love you and we all thankful for all you done 🏆 — Marlon Moraes (@MMARLONMORAES) November 1, 2020

Thought Anderson started off beautifully but he lost his patience in both instances that he got dropped. Chased Hall with chin up and hands low. Hall did a great job of waiting for his opportunity to find his rhythm and find his chance to counter. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 1, 2020

The final walk! That should be the name of Anderson Silva’s story! What an emotional moment for Hall and especially Silva. I don’t know if words can even describe the thoughts and what Silva felt pre and post-fight. Anderson “The Spider Silva”- Forever a legend!#Vegas12 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 1, 2020

o legado será para sempre @SpiderAnderson — @CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) November 1, 2020

I have gotten nervous every single time @SpiderAnderson fights for many, many years. Thanks for the memories Legend — Mick Maynard (@Mickmaynard2) November 1, 2020

Thank you for every second of your magic @SpiderAnderson! 👏 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) November 1, 2020

Wow, Thank you Anderson, we love you — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 1, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 31, 2020