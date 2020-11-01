Pros react after Uriah Hall TKO’s Anderson Silva at UFC Vegas 12

By
Chris Taylor
-
Uriah Hall, Anderson Silva

A highly anticipated middleweight bout between Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall headlined tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 event.

The former middleweight kingpin, Silva (34-10 MMA), was returning to action for the first time since UFC 237 in May of 2019, where he suffered a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier. ‘The Spider’ had gone just 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s event and had already confirmed that tonight’s bout would serve as his final fight with the UFC.

Meanwhile, Uriah Hall (15-9 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 main event with Anderson Silva on a two-fight win streak. In his most recent effort in September of 2019, ‘Primetime‘ had scored a split-decision victory over Antonio Carlos Junior.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 main event lived up to the hype as Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall engaged in a thrilling stand-up battle. ‘The Spider’ looked great in the opening couple of rounds but was eventually dropped by a right hand from Hall in round three. That seemed to turn the tide in favor of ‘Primetime’ who quickly earned a stoppage victory in round four.

Official UFC Vegas 12 Result: Uriah Hall def. Anderson Silva via TKO in Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to Hall defeating below:

Who would you like to see Uriah Hall fight next following his TKO victory over Anderson Silva this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 31, 2020