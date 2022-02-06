UFC President Dana White says he tried to convince Tom Brady to play one last season for the Las Vegas Raiders

UFC President Dana White made one last effort to try to convince Tom Brady to play in Las Vegas.

Brady is a former NFL quarterback. He recently announced his retirement from the game of football. He is widely regarded as the greatest QB to ever play the game. Brady appeared in 10 Super Bowls and won seven of them. On top of that, he is a five-time Super Bowl MVP.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Dana White admitted that before the retirement announcement, he attempted to convince Brady to join the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I was firing texts to him and he sent very cryptic text messages,” White says. “He had me thinking he wasn’t going to retire. So, you know what I was doing? I was hammering him to come to Vegas and play for the Raiders.”

This isn’t the first time Dana has tried to bring Brady to “Sin City.” Following the 2019 season, Brady became a free agent after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. White called Brady to make his pitch for the Las Vegas Raiders. The future Hall of Famer ultimately picked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dana has been a huge Tom Brady fan for years and it’s easy to see why. The UFC boss spent much of his early years in Ware, Massachusetts. As you probably guessed, he is a longtime Patriots fan. Dana has made his mark in Las Vegas ever since the UFC exploded in popularity, so his pitch to bring Tom to the city also isn’t surprising.

Brady was still playing at an elite level even at the age of 44. Some were convinced that Tom could’ve remained an elite QB all the way until he reached the age of 50. Now that he’s called it a career, Brady will be focusing on other ventures.